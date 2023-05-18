Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Senequa S. Barnes, 37, of 5815 Millbank Rd., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Possession of Marijuana, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Andrew L. Barstow, 32, of 32490 Zimmerman Rd., Albany, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine. Disposition: 3-4 ½ years in prison
• Michael L. Bostic, 36, of 2811 Simmons Rd., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Timothy W. Buckner, 23, of 16293 Pike St., Laurelville, pleaded guilty to Burglary. Disposition: 36 months in prison, $8,940 restitution
• David A. Elswick, Jr., 38, of 5154 Beatte Rd., Grove City, pleaded guilty to Felony OMVI. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Timothy A. Francis, Jr., 37, of 311 Black Hoof St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents (x2). Disposition: 36 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control
• Nicole M. Henderson, 45, of 956 Charleston Way, Westerville, pleaded not guilty to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Harvey C. Horn, 43, of 3206 B Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Breaking & Entering, Theft, Criminal Damaging. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Eric T. Pettiford, 39, of 13839 Westfall Rd., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: 4 ½ - 6 years in prison
• Shannon L. Speakman, 45, of 115 E. Mill St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine. Disposition: 39 months in prison
• Sarah Ann Weaver, 29, of 380 Meadow Dr., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault, Making a Terroristic Threat. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
• Joshua D. Young, 40, of 2085 Kingston Pike, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: Pretrial 6/9
