Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Jonathan J. Fairow, 31, of Stuttgart, AZ, pleaded not guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, OMVI. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Melinda Fowler, 39, of Logan St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Timothy L. Gaines, 64, of S. Pickaway St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs NG. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Gary L. Giffin, Jr., 41, of S. Pickaway St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 18 months in prison
* Anita D. Leach, 49, of US Rt. 50, McArthur, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Michelle L. Lestourgeon, 51, of Railroad St., Orient, pleaded not guilty to Theft, Breaking and Entering. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Seth Lestourgeon, 63, of Railroad St., Orient, pleaded not guilty to Theft, Breaking and Entering. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Dylan James Mullens, 22, of Kraft Dr. Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Importuning (x2), Gross Sexual Imposition. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Donald E.N. Smith, 31, of S. 17th St., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: 48 months in prison
Tiffany A. Thian, 36, of Ray Ave., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Theft from the Elderly (x5), Theft from a Disabled Adult (x2), Theft, Misuse of a Credit Card. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
