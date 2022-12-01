Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Bronson D. Hart, 48, of Simmons Rd., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Grand Theft. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Gavin L. Hossfield, Sr., 49, of School St., Williamsport, pleaded guilty to Theft. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Lindsay E. Cook, 31, of Pearl St., Pleasantville, pleaded guilty to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: 3 years intervention
• Alesha A. Fowler, 27, of SR 138, Circleville, pleaded guilty to Theft. Disposition: 3 years intervention, $4,096 restitution
• Allen A. Francis, 31, of Tamarack Blvd., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, Having Weapons Under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: Jury trial scheduled for 2/2/23
• Andrew W. Glenn, 37, of S. Brady St., Dearborn, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 24 months in prison, $5,000 fine
• Joni S. Hill, 26, of Columbus Ave., Washington CH, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control, 6 months at CBCF, 30 days in county jail
• John R. Landman, 59, of Lancaster Pike, Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: 12 months in prison
• Dawn Y. Ramsey, 49, of E 20th Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: Pretrial 12/9
• Carlton M. Rand 58 2036 Winslow Dr., Columbus, OH Felony OMVI NG Pretrial 12/9
• Christopher Sisterman, 43, of S. Pickaway St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control, Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: Complete TCC program in Portsmouth, OH
