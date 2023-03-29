featured Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:• Christy M. Caldwell, 35, of 1643 Cloverdale Dr., Lancaster, pleaded not guilty to Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14• Troy D. Ladd, Jr., 28, of 510 Renick Ave., Lot #38, Circleville, pleaded guilty to Improperly Discharging a Firearm At or Into a Habitation. Disposition: 4-6 years in prison• Stefhon D. Greathouse, 20, of Ross County Jail, pleaded not guilty to Trafficking in Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14• Jerramya L.K. Jackson, 21, of Dept. of Youth Services, 640 Island Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Assault, Felonious Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14• Jeremiah J. Palladino, 41, of 151 Beechrun Rd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Forgery (x2). Disposition: PSI ordered• Matthew Q. Spencer, 39, of 3939 Mound St., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound. Disposition: 18 months in prison• Charles V. Thomas, 49, of 24 Bellemonte Ave., Edgewood, KY, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14• Michael A. Tripp, 33, of 205 W. Main St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14 Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Security And Public Safety Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now One transported to hospital following tree limb crushing car Benefit for injured state trooper Teays Valley East Middle School's Academic Superstars RTP performing Military Drama; Veterans night tonight Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Trending Recipes