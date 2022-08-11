Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Jamie A. Arco, 46, Zig Zag Dr., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to having Weapons Under Disability, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Ashlee M. Burroughs, 31, of Five Points Pike, Williamsport, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control; Disposition: Complete 6 month CBCF program
• Lucky G. Compton, 25, of Winchester Rd., Ashville, pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property (x6); Disposition: PSI ordered
• Bryan S. Greeno, 38, of McConnelsville Rd., Caldwell, pleaded not guilty to Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Vincent Hempker 43 1630 Northridge Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: 24 months in prison
• Alain Menard, 38, of Lavenham Rd., Reynoldsburg, pleaded guilty to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility G PSI ordered
Tiffany D. Rader, 33, of Chapel Ridge Rd., S. Bloomingville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Community control extended 2 years, Complete drug court and PARS inpatient program
Danielle Repass, 37, of Elm Grove Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Sentencing scheduled for 8/24 at 8:30 a.m.
