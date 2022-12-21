Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Andrew L. Barstow, 32, of 32490 Zimmerman Rd., Albany, pleaded not guilty to Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13
• Stefan Breedlove, c/o Pickaway Correctional Institution, pleaded not guilty to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13
• Jewel Purcell Gatlin, 32, c/o Pickaway Correctional Institution, pleaded not guilty to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility Disposition: Pretrial 1/13
• Bronson K. Hart, 48, of 2431 Simmons Rd., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Grand Theft. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), $8,500.00 restitution, 3 years community control
• Gavin L. Hossfeld, Sr., 50, 3750 Ferman Rd. Columbus, pleaded guilty to Theft. Disposition: 12 months in prison (suspended), $4,800.00 restitution, 3 years community control
• Glenna M. Klein, 39, of 462 Bellamy Rd., W. Portsmouth, pleaded not guilty to Failure to Appear. Disposition: Jury Trial 1/5/23 at 9:00 a.m.
• David Lee Lemaster, 52, 35124 US 50, Londonderry, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control
• David McCain, 56, of 164 ½ Watt St., Circleville, was convicted to Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: Jury Verdict of Guilty 12 months in prison (maximum sentence allowed), $2,500.00 fine.
• Marinda J. Perrill, 38, of 4433 St. Paul Rd., Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Trafficking in Cocaine (x4), Possession of Cocaine. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13
• Cody W. Perry, 30, of 2276 Stone Road, Lot #19, Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13
• Thomas M. Rowland, 47, of 289 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Passing Bad Checks. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Johnny E. Tiller, 55, c/o Pickaway Correctional Institution, pleaded not guilty to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility. Disposition: Pretrial 1/13
