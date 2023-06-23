Pickaway Fair livestock judging results for Dairy Goat Showmanship

Jack Mawhorr won first place for Intermediated Dairy Goat Showmanship.  

 Submitted photo

Congrats to those 4-H kids who won ribbons for Dairy Goat Showmanship.  

  

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments