Pickaway Places: Once Known As A Prosperous And Enterprising Town

Centered in the midst of as fine an agricultural section as there can be found in the state, it was located fifteen miles from Columbus, fifteen miles from Circleville and six miles from Morgan (later known as Orient).
Laid out in 1842, its founders were W. H. Beckett and James H. Brumley and was then known as Genoa and Rome. It became an incorporated village on March 21, 1857 and contained, at that time, a population of about 300 inhabitants.
This tiny village held two churches, a Presbyterian and a Methodist Episcopal, a school and two lodges, the I.O.O.F. and the Masonic Lodge. It contained a post office where W. H. Beckett was the postmaster and where J.O. Beckett started the first store.
By 1900 more business establishments had sprung up in town. Mrs. M. C. Hill was the proprietress of the Commercial House, a hotel containing ten furnished rooms. Mathias Hott and his three sons, A. J., C. E. and M. V. were carpenters, contractors and builders and had a carriage and wagon repair works. W. W. Morris dealt in harness and sadlery and specialized in buggies, phaetons, surreys and carts. H. B. O’Harra was a blacksmith and worked in iron and steel. He was a Civil War veteran and had a long standing in the community. Cyrus Pursell was also a blacksmith, a Civil War veteran and was active in civil affairs, once serving as a County Commissioner.
Hugh Martin served as a barber, hair dresser and a tonsorial artist. He also studied law. Dr. S. M. Seeds took care of the health of the inhabitants as a surgeon, teacher and druggist. Samuel C. Helmick also tended the sick as physician and surgeon. He sold medicines as well as groceries, cigars and produce.
General merchants were Eli Harsh & Sons , J. O. Beckett and M. V. Beavers. Mr. Beavers also operated a saw mill near town. T. H. Durrett was the local undertaker and funeral director. He too was a veteran of the Civil War. His stock in trade included coffins, caskets and burial cases, trimmings and supplies.
The town is now known as Commercial Point.
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
