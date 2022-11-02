Pickaway Probate Court Report Nov 2, 2022 Nov 2, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pickaway Probate Court Judge Shelly Harsha has issued the October of 2022 work report. CASES FILED CLOSED/APPROVED/ISSUEDESTATES 24 25MINOR GUARDIANSHIPS 0 0INCOMPETENT GUARDIANSHIPS 2 0CONSERVATORSHIPS 0 0TESTAMENTARY TRUSTS 0 0CIVIL ACTIONS 0 1ADOPTIONS 4 3MENTAL ILLNESS 0 0MINOR SETTLEMENTS 0 1WRONGFUL DEATHS 0 0BIRTH REGISTRATION/CORRECTION 0 0CHANGE OF NAME 2 1MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS 31STRUCTURED SETTLEMENT 0 0DISINTERMENT 0 0ACCOUNTS 13 25INVENTORIES 11 20JOURNALIZED ENTIRES 232 Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shelly Harsha Pickaway Probate Court October Law Civil Law Guardianship Testamentary Trust Civil Action Report Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Logan Elm's Academic Superstars Teays Valley Cheer Team Gets 1st Place, Qualifies for National Competition Pumpkin Show Cleaned Up, Organizers Turn Eyes To Next Year 'It ain’t broke!!! Don’t fix it!' OHSAA Radio Network Playoff Preview Show and Spectrum Broadcasts Trending Recipes