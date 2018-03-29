Caller on Nicholas Dr. has been ill and believes it could be from his furnace not working properly. Everything checks OK. Nothing found.
Business check on Sutherlands. Unoccupied vehicle on the lot. Business and vehicle check OK.
Caller advised of four males fighting in the Little Caesar’s Pizza parking lot. Unable to locate.
Business check on Cargill. Checks OK.
Front door motion alarm activation at Taco Bell. Everything checks OK. Alarm co. was advised and a message was left for key holder.
Medical alarm activation on Montclair Ave. Non transport. Patient refusal.
Caller advised as he was driving by, he saw a male and female walking northbound on North Court across the street from the library. The female acted as if she was going to go out on the road. He slowed down and she yelled out to him, “Call 911,” as he drove past. Report taken on suicide threats. Medic 1 transported to Berger.
Caller advised there is a semi that is parked at the rear of Doug Turnbull State Farm Insurance and it has been running all night long. Unable to locate.
Caller advised subject is sitting outside Fairview Blvd. residence in an SUV honking the horn trying to get her children to come inside. She advised he has one of the children in the vehicle with him because the child stayed the night with him, however he is now causing a disturbance. Unable to locate the male.
Caller advised there is a white Kia Sorrento running in front of Kroger and there is a one-year-old in a car seat in the vehicle by itself. Unable to locate the vehicle.
Caller advised someone left a Walmart cart with a TV in it at the back of his S. Washington St. property off Margaret Lane. The items were trash and the service department was advised.
Marked out with a suspicious male at the front door of Circleville Elementary School. The male was checking on a student. He was advised and was followed back over to Pickaway Manor. At 944 hours, the male was served with a no trespass letter.
Caller requesting a message delivery to subject reference her daughter who was involved in a domestic situation overnight in their jurisdiction. Unable to locate the female at the location. The officer left a note for the female to contact Hocking Co.
Caller advised of an activated fire alarm at Holiday Inn Express showing room 101 through 109. False activation.
Caller advised her microwave started sparking and caught on fire. Caller stated that she doesn’t see any flames at this time, but it is smoking heavily. CFD dispatched and handling.
Caller advised the rear tag of his vehicle has been stolen while it was being worked on. Report taken on theft.
Marked on a traffic stop at Duke and Duchess Shop. Arrest made on Wade Martin Sr. Report taken on possession.
24-hour reminder to check on a vehicle parked in front of E. Franklin St. residence reference a parking complaint. Parking citation issued, vehicle towed.
Caller advised he allowed subject to live with him for the past two months and she stole two $800 cards from his Bible. Report taken on grand theft.
Caller advised he continues to get parking complaints reference vehicles parking in the handicap spots without placards. Requesting an officer check the handicap spots near Franklin St. Checked OK.
Caller advised he was trying to walk to the Classic Carryout Sunoco and a female in a dark blue Ford Explorer tried to strike with the vehicle. Caller stated that the female then circled back around and tried to hit him again. The caller is standing by at the Pumpkin Patch because the female pulled onto the lot of the gas station. Report taken by officer. Valid driver came to pick up the vehicle.
Caller advised of a white pouch with black stripes filled with hypodermic needles located in the alley behind E. Mound St. residence. Report taken on found property.
Caller advised of a shoplifter at Kroger. Caller stated the female had stolen white strips and cosmetics. Arrests made on Charylann Marie Knight and Cleasha Ann Sheetz. Citation issued to Craig Allen Sullivan. Confirmed a warrant on Craig Sullivan with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Fairfield advised they would not extradite and to release male subject.
Caller requesting an officer to Burger King due to her daughter, a 15-year old juvenile, being jumped and hit with bricks to the head by another juvenile. Extent of injuries unknown. Medic 1 transported to Berger. Report taken by officer.
Caller requesting an officer due to an individual calling her and telling her she would be arrested. Caller wanted us to be made aware the phone number they are calling from. She is requesting extra patrol over the night. Added to extra patrol list.
Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding her 15-year-old son being unruly. Caller stated she has full custody of the juvenile and has not seen him for a week until today at the school track meet. Caller stated he had been staying with the father and has refused to return. Report taken by officer.
Subject came on station wanting a road rage incident documented. Reportee advised of being at the 4-way intersection at Mingo and E. Franklin and an elderly male in a Chevrolet S10 pick-up not proceeding on his turn. Reportee advised about halfway across the intersection the male came into a rage and chased him down almost causing a collision. Information obtained. Incident documented.
Caller requesting an officer due to multiple flags being stolen off his E. Franklin St. porch. Report taken by officer.
Caller requesting an officer due to a domestic dispute on Turner Dr. Caller advised seeing the female pulling up in her vehicle and then running out crying. Caller stated the male followed quickly after her yelling. Could not determine whether it was physical or not. Report taken. Dispute was all verbal.
Caller requesting immediate assistance by an officer at S. Court St. Upon trying to gain further information, caller disconnected. Second call: caller advised seeing a gold minivan backing down the street and a large male in a yellow T-shirt chasing it down with a large 2x4 piece of wood. Caller advised the driver then pulled forward and struck the male. Third call (other half of involved party): Caller advised of being attacked. Report taken by officer.