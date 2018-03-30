Business check on Homeland Credit Union. Checks OK.
Business check on Valero. Checks OK.
Business check on Launderette. Checks OK.
Business check on Crossfit Hammerhead. Checks OK.
Business check on Vision Source. Checks OK.
Business check on the car wash at Coughlin. Checks OK.
Business check on Eye Specialist. Checks OK.
Business check at Huffer & Huffer Co. Checks OK.
Marked out on a Park check at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park due to the gates being open. Checks OK. Gates have been secured.
Marked out on a park check at Barthelmas Park. Checks OK.
Traffic stop on East Main. Written warning issued.
Caller advised there has been a suspicious male and female in a Ford sitting in the parking lot at Subway East for a couple of hours and the male keeps pacing outside the front doors and walking in and out looking at the cash registers. Checked OK.
Berger advising they will be doing a fire drill at 1100 hours in the administrative professional arts building. Information obtained.
Caller advising of a non-injury accident at the Jenkins Sunoco involving two vehicles. Report taken.
Caller requesting an officer on E. Ohio St. for subjects with narcotics and recovered stolen property. Report taken.
Caller advised of a suspicious male lingering in the area of Tangent Air. Warrant arrest made on Justin A. Bell. Report taken on possession.
PCSO advising of a 911 hangup on N. Pickaway. Checks OK. Homeowner accidental.
Traffic stop on 22 and US Rte 23. Warning issued.
Traffic stop on Harrison and S. Court. Warning issued.
Traffic stop on Edgewood and Edwards rds. Written warning issued.
Traffic stop on Watt St. Warning issued.
Marked on a traffic stop on S. Washington. Arrest made on Nicholas Lee for Possession. Report taken.
Marked out on E. Franklin St. to attempt a warrant. Report taken. Arrest made on Ricky Giffin Jr. for probation violation.
Officer marked on Dearborn Ave. with Jackie L. Bloomfield that has an active warrant. Warrant arrest made on Jackie L. Bloomfield on adult parole authority.
Officer marked on Lowery Lane to attempt to serve a warrant. Unable to locate.
Marked out on Town St. with suspicious people in the area. Checks OK.
Officer marked on N. Court St. with OSHP on a traffic stop. Cleared with no report taken.
Traffic stop on E. Ohio. Warning issued.
Traffic stop at Classic Carryout Sunoco. Checks OK.
Caller advised a subject just beat her up and is walking on foot with his two young boys. Report taken.
Caller advised a guy is sitting in his vehicle at Auto Zone saying he is waiting on AAA but he keeps falling asleep. He checks OK. Waiting on AAA.
Front door activation on burglary alarm at Homeland Credit Union. Checks OK.
Caller advised his neighbors had their vicious dog out without a leash again and he is afraid of being bitten. Information obtained. Caller advised the dog was back inside the Renick Ave. house at this time.
Caller advising her next door neighbors are screaming loudly at one another and the male subject is behaving erratically due to being heavily intoxicated. Report taken on DOC.
County dispatcher advised of a 911 hang up that she called back and was advised that subject was pepper sprayed. Report taken.
Caller advising of a verbal altercation between approximately six subjects on E. Union St. Report taken.
Caller requesting to speak with an officer in reference to charging Sharpei canine that lives at Williams Dr. Cleared with no report taken.
Repo company requesting an officer standby while he attempts to repossess a 2009 Cadillac SUV. Registered owner has made several threats as well as continuing to harass the dealership. Standby completed.
Caller advised that his brother was involved in a domestic situation with his girlfriend at Stihl Ave. residence last week and that there is a protection order. Caller advised subject just showed up there tonight when he and his brother were at the residence and he wants to make sure that his brother doesn’t get in trouble for it. Report taken.
Caller advising of an elderly male trying to change out a tire that has no lights on the vehicle and is very difficult to see. Complainant advised she almost hit the male by accident. Disabled vehicle now on its way.
Traffic stop on N. Washington St. Warning issued.
Berger unit marked on scene with two suspicious male subjects that also have recovered paraphernalia on them. Checks OK. The pipe is used for tobacco.
Caller advised she received an alert on her phone that there was a motion detected at her Faye Ave. residence. She saw a male knock on the door then started ripping the screen out then was looking through the window. He wasn’t able to gain entry and left. Report taken.