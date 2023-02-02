Probate Court Issues December Report Feb 2, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Probate Court Judge Shelly R. Harsha has issued the January work report:CASES FILED CLOSED/APPROVED/ISSUEDESTATES 27 34MINOR GUARDIANSHIPS 2 0INCOMPETENT GUARDIANSHIPS 1 2CONSERVATORSHIPS 0 0TESTAMENTARY TRUSTS 1 1CIVIL ACTIONS 0 0ADOPTIONS 1 0MENTAL ILLNESS 0 0MINOR SETTLEMENTS 0 0WRONGFUL DEATHS 1 1BIRTH REGISTRATION/CORRECTION 1 0(SEX MARKER CHANGE)CHANGE OF NAME 3 4MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS 10STRUCTURED SETTLEMENT 0 0DISINTERMENT 0 0ACCOUNTS 16 29INVENTORIES 17 18JOURNALIZED ENTIRES 211 Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Non-criminal Law Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Woman Dies In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash On U.S. 23 Circleville High School's Academic Superstars Westfall High School's Academic Superstars Westfall's Casey Cline is the Athlete of the Week! Ashville Mayor Dies Trending Recipes