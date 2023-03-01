Probate Court Issues December Report Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Probate Court Judge Shelly R. Harsha has issued the February work report:CASES FILED CLOSED/APPROVED/ISSUEDESTATES 35 20MINOR GUARDIANSHIPS 0 0INCOMPETENT GUARDIANSHIPS 2 2CONSERVATORSHIPS 0 0TESTAMENTARY TRUSTS 0 0CIVIL ACTIONS 2 0ADOPTIONS 1 2MENTAL ILLNESS 0 0MINOR SETTLEMENTS 0 0WRONGFUL DEATHS 1 0BIRTH REGISTRATION/CORRECTION 0 0(SEX MARKER CHANGE)CHANGE OF NAME 8 0MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS 15STRUCTURED SETTLEMENT 0 0DISINTERMENT 0 0ACCOUNTS 17 17INVENTORIES 16 20JOURNALIZED ENTIRES 312 Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Non-criminal Law Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Teays Valley Junior Ava Miller is the Athlete of the Week! Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Circleville Circleville Herald writers achieve press accolades Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Ohio ex-speaker ill, corruption trial pauses after big week Trending Recipes