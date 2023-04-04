Probate Court Issues March Report Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Probate Court Judge Shelly R. Harsha has issued the March work report:CASES FILED CLOSED/APPROVED/ISSUEDESTATES 29 31MINOR GUARDIANSHIPS 0 0INCOMPETENT GUARDIANSHIPS 4 1CONSERVATORSHIPS 0 0TESTAMENTARY TRUSTS 0 1CIVIL ACTIONS 0 1ADOPTIONS 1 4MENTAL ILLNESS 0 0MINOR SETTLEMENTS 0 0WRONGFUL DEATHS 0 0BIRTH REGISTRATION/CORRECTION 0 1(SEX MARKER CHANGE)CHANGE OF NAME 6 5MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS 23STRUCTURED SETTLEMENT 0 0DISINTERMENT 0 0ACCOUNTS 28 16INVENTORIES 18 8JOURNALIZED ENTIRES 294 Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Law Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Circleville High School's Academic Superstars How much do school officials earn? One transported to hospital following tree limb crushing car Benefit for injured state trooper Teays Valley East Middle School's Academic Superstars Trending Recipes