CIRCLEVILLE — Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reported on Nov. 16, 2021 that the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Columbus Police Department on a joint operation.
Joshua T. Adair, 35, Kingston, was taken into custody on a warrant for murder that was issued out of the Franklin County Municipal Court by Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.
After Adair was taken into custody, a search warrant was conducted as part of this operation in Saltcreek Township.
Sheriff Hafey would like to thank the Pickaway County Dog Warden, the Pickaway County EMA, Saltcreek Township EMS and Pickaway Township EMS for their assistance.