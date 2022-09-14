Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body,by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of allregularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, andpurpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of themeeting.
Friday, Sept. 16.
Walnut Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Walnut Township House at 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Monday, Sept. 19
Westfall Local Schools’ Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at the Westfall Elementary Cafetorium, 9391 SR 56 West, Williamsport.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet to finalize pending financial requirements at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 176 Rustic Drive.
• Tuesday, Circleville City Council will have a finance committee meeting at 6 p.m. and there will be PUD Public Hearing at 6:45 p.m. and a Circleville City Council meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 2nd floor at 127 South Court Street in Circleville.
Monday, Sept. 26
• Teays Valley Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the High School Community Room.
• Deercreek Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the office located at 9980 US RT. 22, Williamsport. Township’s Oct. 12 meeting is cancelled.
