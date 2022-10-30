Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body,by rule, shallestablish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the timeand place of allregularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, andpurpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at leasttwenty-four hours’ advance notice tothe news media that have requested notification, exceptin the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of themeeting.
• Walnut Township Trustee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
• Scioto Township Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
• The City of Circleville Park Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in City Council Chambers.
• The City of Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in City Council Chambers.
Thursday, Nov.3
• Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
• The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 167 West Main Street, Chillicothe Ohio. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, or to join the meeting virtually, call 740-775-5030.
Monday, Nov. 7
The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Pickaway Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 110 Island Road, Circleville, in the second floor conference room.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
