Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, July 12
The DAC (District Advisory Council) members will meet on July 12, immediately following the Pickaway County Trustee & Fiscal Officer’s Meeting. Meeting should begin at 6:30 pm and will be held at the American Legion Hall, 23363 US 23, Circleville.
City of Circleville Committee of the Whole meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 followed by a Strategic Management Charter Info meeting at 6 p.m. — both meetings will be in council chambers.
Wednesday, July 13
• Washington Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 for the 2023 Budget Hearing followed by the Regular Township Meeting at 7:30 P.M.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the township office 13040 State Route 56 E, Kingston. Trustees also meet the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.
• Walnut Twp Zoning Committee will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday July 13 at Twp House, Winchester Rd to discuss rezoning application.
• The Board of Directors of the City of Circleville – Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at 133 S. Court St., 3rd Floor City Hall, Circleville. The purposes of the meeting will be to conduct the regular business affairs of the Board and to consider or act upon any other business as may properly come before the Board.
• City of Circleville will have a Finance Committee Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 within council chambers.
Thursday, July 14
• Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 14 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway County Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Floyd E. Younkin Branch Library.
• The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Yoctangee Park, Easter Seals Shelter, Enderlin Circle, Chillicothe Ohio. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, please call 740-775-5030.
{span}• Roundtown UFO Society (RUFOS) {/span}{span}2nd Thursday every month at {/span}{span}6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 134 in Circleville.{/span}
Monday, July 18
• The Monroe Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 for the Budget Meeting, followed by the Regular Meeting at 7:30 p.m.
• Walnut Township Trustee Meeting and Public Budget Hearing will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd, Ashville.
Monday, July 25
The Teays Valley Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 25 in the High School Community Room.
Thursday, July 28
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Scioto Township Service Center.