Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Thursday, July 14
• Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 14 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway County Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Floyd E. Younkin Branch Library.
• The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Yoctangee Park, Easter Seals Shelter, Enderlin Circle, Chillicothe Ohio. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, please call 740-775-5030.
• Roundtown UFO Society 2nd Thursday every month at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 134 in Circleville.
• The Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District will be holding a budget meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. The regular monthly meeting will immediately follow at the Fire House, 17 N. Church Street, New Holland.
Monday, July 18
• The Westfall Local Schools’ Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 18 at the Westfall Elementary Cafetorium, 9391 SR 56 West, Williamsport.
• The Monroe Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 for the Budget Meeting, followed by the Regular Meeting at 7:30 p.m.
• Walnut Township Trustee Meeting and Public Budget Hearing will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd, Ashville.
Monday, July 25
• The Teays Valley Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 25 in the High School Community Room.
• For the Madison Township Trustees. there is a change in date for the trustee meeting for August. There will be no meeting on Wednesday, August 3. Instead, the monthly meeting will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17.
Thursday, July 28
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Scioto Township Service Center.