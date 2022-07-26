Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, July 25
• The Teays Valley Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 25 in the High School Community Room.
• The members of the Berger Lease Oversight Committee will hold a regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25 via Microsoft Teams. Join with a video conferencing device ohiohealth@m.webex.com
Video Conference ID: 112 519 042 7
Or call in (audio only) +1 614-721-1425,,284235062# United States, Columbus
Phone Conference ID: 284 235 062#
• For the Madison Township Trustees. there is a change in date for the trustee meeting for August. There will be no meeting on Wednesday, August 3. Instead, the monthly meeting will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17.
Thursday, July 28
• Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
• The City of Circleville Park Commission will hold their monthly meeting at 5 p.m. on August 3, 2022 in City Council Chambers.
• The City of Circleville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold their monthly meeting at 6 pm on August 3, 2022 in City Council Chambers.
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at 200 East High Street, Circleville.
Monday, Aug. 1.
• The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville.
• Walnut Township Trustee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd, Ashville.
Tuesday, August 9
The Pickaway County DAC (District Advisory Council) will meet on 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the American Legion Hall, 23363 US 23, Circleville
