Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body,by rule, shallestablish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the timeand place of allregularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, andpurpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at leasttwenty-four hours’ advance notice tothe news media that have requested notification, exceptin the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of themeeting.
The Pickaway County Park District would like to invite citizens to a public meeting about an upcoming project at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The District is applying for a Land and Water Grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to improve Canal Park. With this grant the District is proposing to install a permanent, two stall, handicap accessible restroom as well as purchase playground equipment and the playground safety surface. The District is looking for feedback on this project. This meeting will be hosted on zoom and the link to RSVP and join the meeting can be found on our website at https://www.pickawaycountyparks.org/about-us/board-meeting-info/
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at 200 East High Street, Circleville.
Monday, Oct. 31
The Logan Elm Board of Education will have a special meeting at 8 a.m. at the District Office.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
• Walnut Township Trustee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
• Scioto Township Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
• The City of Circleville Park Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in City Council Chambers.
• The City of Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in City Council Chambers.
Thursday, Nov.3
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Nov. 7
The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Pickaway Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 110 Island Road, Circleville, in the second floor conference room.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
