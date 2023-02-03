Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every publicbody,by rule, shallestablish a reasonable method whereby anyperson may determinethe timeandplace of allregularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, andpurpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meetingunless it gives at leasttwenty-four hours’ advance notice tothe news mediathat have requested notification,exceptinthe event of an emergency requiringimmediate official action. Inthe event of an emergency,themember or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requestednotification immediately of the time, place,and purpose of themeeting.
Per Circleville City Council, there will be Judicial Committee meeting at 5:45 p.m., Committee of the Whole at 6 p.m. and a Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Council Chambers.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• The Circleville City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the Circleville City Schools, District Office Alumni Room, 388 Clark Drive, Circleville. Themeeting will be held in open and executive session.
• The Circleville City Schools Facilities Committee will hold a Special Meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the Circleville City Schools, District Office Conference Room, 388 Clark Drive, Circleville.The meeting will be in open session.
• Washington Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
• The Teays Valley Board of Education will meet in special session at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Watt Street Tavern, Circleville.
Thursday,Feb. 9
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District’s Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the District’s office, 2030 Stoneridge Dr., Circleville.
• February’s Caregivers Support Group for the Alzheimer’s Association is Thursday, Feb. 9 between 3-4 p.m. at the Pickaway County Library.
• Pickaway County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Main Library.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet at 8:30 am. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority office. The PMHA meets at 8:30 a.m. on the 2nd Thursday of each month at the Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority office. No meeting will be held in July or December.
• Circleville City’s Tree Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in Council Chambers.
Friday, Feb. 10
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Feb. 13
• The Pickaway County Airport Authority will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Pickaway County Airport Office, 28181 McCrady Rd., Circleville.
• Circleville’s Historic District Review Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in Council Chambers.
Thursday, Feb. 16
• The Circleville Township Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting on at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Circleville Township House, 2665 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio, for the reorganization of the Circleville Township Zoning Appeals Board.
• The Circleville Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a hearing at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Circleville Township House 2665 North Court Street, Circleville, to consider a conditional use permit request from Christopher Williams, DBA Pro Auto Sales & Service, 24897 U.S. 23 South, Circleville, 43113. Property is currently zoned (GE) General Employment, Section 19.03 F, sale and service of automobiles.
Circleville Township Zoning Appeals Board: Paul Flory, Richard Elsea, Crystal Jarrell, Shane Thompson, Randall Winter, Mindi Brown and Krista Bower.
Monday, Feb. 20
Monroe Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Monroe Township House in Five Points.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
• Circleville City Council will have a public hearing regarding the Ordinance of Sufficiency for New Community Authority at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Council Chambers.
• Circleville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Council Chambers.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
