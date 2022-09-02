Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of themeeting.
Monday, Sept. 5
The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
• Jackson Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Township House.
• Monroe Township meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Monroe Township House in Five Points.
• Washington Township Zoning Commission meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to the Herald’s Community Calendar. The meeting will take place at the Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd., Circleville.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
• The City of Circleville Park Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in City Council Chambers.
• The City of Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in City Council Chambers.
Thursday, Sept. 8
• Regular meeting of Pickaway County Library Board of Trustees, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Main Library.
• Walnut Township Special Meeting to discuss changes to Zoning Regulations at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Monday, Sept. 12
Deercreek Township will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the township office, located at 9980 US RT 22 in Williamsport.
• Walnut Twp Zoning Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Township house, Winchester Rd.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
The Pickaway County District Advisory Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 23363 US 23, Circleville.
