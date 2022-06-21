Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, June 21
The Scioto Township Zoning Commission will meet on 7 p.m. June 21 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Wednesday, June 22
{span}{span}The Circleville City Schools Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22,{/span} {span}in the Circleville City Schools, District Office Alumni Room, 388 Clark Drive, Circleville.{/span}{/span} {span}The{/span} {span}meeting{/span} {span}will be in {span}place{/span} of the {span}regular{/span} meeting for the consideration of {span}regular{/span} business and will be in open and executive session.{/span}
Thursday, June 23
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its June meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at 200 East High Street, Circleville.
• The Records Commission of the Pickaway-Ross Joint Vocational School District will meet at 5:20 pm on June 23, at the district office, 895 Crouse Chapel Road. The purpose of the meeting is to review and approve the district’s Certificate of Records Disposal.
• The Pickaway-Ross Joint Vocational School District Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, n the Board Conference Room at the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center Main Campus, 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
Monday, June 27
The Historic District Review Board will meet at 5:30 pm on Monday, June 27 in the City of Circleville Administration Conference Room at 130 S. Court Street, Circleville.
Tuesday, June 28
Walnut Township Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Tuesday June 28, 7 p.m. at Township house, Winchester Rd.
Thursday, June 30
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 30 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Tuesday, July 5
Two copies of the tax budget as tentatively adopted for the Township of Darby in Pickaway County are on file in the office of the fiscal officer for the township. These are for public inspection. A public hearing on the budget will be held in the Darby Township Meeting Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, July 12
The DAC will meet Tuesday, July 12, following the Pickaway Township Association Meeting (which starts at 6 p.m.) at the American Legion.
Wednesday, July 13
Washington Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 for the 2023 Budget Hearing followed by the Regular Township Meeting at 7:30 P.M.
Monday, July 18
The Monroe Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, for the Budget Meeting, followed by the Regular Meeting at 7:30 p.m.