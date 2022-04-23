Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, April 25
• Perry Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.
• Pickaway County Park District Board, 12 p.m., Ankrom Building, Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
• Deercreek Township Trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 9980 U.S. 22, Wiliamsport.
• Teays Valley Board of Education, regular session, 5:15 p.m., high school community room. The meeting is to be executive session at the beginning to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion and/or compensation of public employees (administrative contract review). The regular portion of the meeting is expected to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
Thursday, April 28
• Berger Lease Oversight Committee 5:30 p.m. Basement Classrooms of Medical Office Building OhioHealth Berger Hospital, 600 N. Pickaway Street, Circleville.
Monday, May 2
The Muhlenberg Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main Street, Darbyville.
Tuesday, May 3
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
• Circleville Township Zoning Appeals Board, 6:30 p.m., Circleville Township House, 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
Wednesday, May 4
• Circleville Park Commission, 5 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, Circleville.
• Circleville Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, Circleville.