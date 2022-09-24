Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body,by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the timeand place of allregularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, andpurpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of themeeting.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
• Circleville Committee Whole will meet with Monstrose Group at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in City Council Chambers, 2nd Floor at 127 South Court Street.
Monday, Oct. 3
• The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville.
• The City of Circleville Park Commission will not hold a meeting in October.
• The City of Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission will not meet in October.
• Walnut Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd., Ashville.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Washington Township Zoning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd., Circleville.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.