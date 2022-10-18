Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body,by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the timeand place of allregularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, andpurpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at leasttwenty-four hours’ advance notice tothe news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of themeeting.
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Oct. 24
• Teays Valley Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the High School Community Room.
• The members of the Berger Lease Oversight Committee will hold a regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Circleville Administration Building, 103 E Franklin Street, Circleville.
• Village of Williamsport/BPA will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
• The annual downtown Circleville Halloween Fun Night will be held between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The costume contest starts at 6:15 p.m. in the Pickaway County Banking Center parking lot, 120 South Court Street. Prizes will be awarded.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
The Area 20 WIOA Workforce Development Board meeting will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Ross County Service Center, 475 Western Ave, in Chillicothe.
Thursday, Oct. 27
The Pickaway County Park District would like to invite citizens to a public meeting about an upcoming project at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The District is applying for a Land and Water Grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to improve Canal Park. With this grant the District is proposing to install a permanent, two stall, handicap accessible restroom as well as purchase playground equipment and the playground safety surface. The District is looking for feedback on this project. This meeting will be hosted on zoom and the link to RSVP and join the meeting can be found on our website at https://www.pickawaycountyparks.org/about-us/board-meeting-info/ .
Wednesday, Nov. 2
• The City of Circleville Park Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in City Council Chambers.
• The City of Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in City Council Chambers.
