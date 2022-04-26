Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, April 26
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
Thursday, April 28
• Berger Lease Oversight Committee 5:30 p.m. Basement Classrooms of Medical Office Building OhioHealth Berger Hospital, 600 N. Pickaway Street, Circleville.
MAY
Monday, May 2
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., township house, Five Points.
• Darby Township Trustees, 7 p.m., township meeting hall, Derby.
• Wayne Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Wayne Township House, 25418 state Route 104, Circleville.
• The Muhlenberg Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main Street, Darbyville.
Tuesday, May 3
• Harrison Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Harrison Township Fire Department, conference room.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees, 7 p.m., township building, Sam’s Creek Road, Hocking County.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
Wednesday, May 4
• Circleville Park Commission, 5 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, Circleville.
• Circleville Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, Circleville.
Saturday, May 7
• Jackson Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., community center, Fox.
Monday, May 9
• Harrison Township Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Harrison Township Fire Department, conference room.
Tuesday, May 10
• Circleville Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., city administration building, 104 East Franklin Street, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
Wednesday, May 11
• Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, 6 p.m., 141 West Main Street, Suite 3008, Circleville.
Thursday, May 12
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District (EHRWSD), monthly board meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., banquet room, American Legion Post 134, 23363 U.S. Route 23, Circleville.
Monday, May 16
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., township house, Five Points.
Tuesday, May 17
• Harrison Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Harrison Township Fire Department, conference room.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
Thursday, May 19
• Pickaway County Library Board meeting, 5 p.m., Main Library.
Tuesday, May 24
• Pickaway County Park District Board, 12 p.m., Ankrom Building, Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
Tuesday, May 31
• Perry Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.