Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body,by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the timeand place of allregularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, andpurpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at leasttwenty-four hours’ advance notice tothe news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of themeeting.
Monday, Oct. 3
• The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville.
• The City of Circleville Park Commission will not hold a meeting in October.
• The City of Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission will not meet in October.
• Walnut Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd., Ashville.
• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will be meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Township House in Five Points.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Scioto Township Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Thursday, Oct. 6
• Washington Township Zoning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd., Circleville.
• Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
• Scioto Township Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Oct. 17
Monroe Township Board of Trustees will be meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Township House in Five Points.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Scioto Township Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
