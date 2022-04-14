Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Thursday, April 14
• Pickaway County Library Board meeting, 5 p.m., Main Library.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, special session, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville. The purpose of this session is to interview executive director candidates.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District (EHRWSD), monthly board meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., banquet room, American Legion Post 134, 23363 U.S. Route 23, Circleville.
• City of Circleville Park Commission, 5 p.m., council chambers.
• Pickaway County Local Emergency Planning Committee, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, 160 Island Road, Circleville.
Monday, April 18
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Walnut Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd. Ashville
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., township house, Five Points.
Tuesday, April 19
• Harrison Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Harrison Township Fire Department, conference room.
• Pickaway County Board of Health, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, Second Floor Conference Room, Circleville.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 7 p.m., council chambers.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
• Walnut Township Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., township house, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Thursday, April 21
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
Monday, April 25
• Perry Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.
• Pickaway County Park District Board, 12 p.m., Ankrom Building, Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
• Deercreek Township Trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 9980 U.S. 22, Wiliamsport.
• Teays Valley Board of Education, regular session, 5:15 p.m., high school community room. The meeting is to be executive session at the beginning to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion and/or compensation of public employees (administrative contract review). The regular portion of the meeting is expected to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., commissioners’ office.
Tuesday, April 28
• Berger Lease Oversight Committee 5:30 p.m. Basement Classrooms of Medical Office Building OhioHealth Berger Hospital, 600 N. Pickaway Street, Circleville.