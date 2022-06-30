Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
NOTE: American Legion Post 134, Circleville will not be flying the large American flag over the 4th of July weekend. The pole is under repair and the parts have not arrived, per Commander Roger A. Ward, Sr
Tuesday, July 5
• Two copies of the tax budget as tentatively adopted for the Township of Darby in Pickaway County are on file in the office of the fiscal officer for the township. These are for public inspection. A public hearing on the budget will be held in the Darby Township Meeting Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
• The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, July 6
• The City of Circleville Park Commission will meet on July 6, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Council Chambers at 133 S. Court St
• The City of Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission will meet on July 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm in Council Chambers at 133 S Court St.
Monday, July 11
The Historic District Review Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 in the City Hall, Council Chambers, at 130 S. Court Street, Circleville,
Tuesday, July 12
The DAC will meet Tuesday, July 12, following the Pickaway Township Association Meeting (which starts at 6 p.m.) at the American Legion.
Wednesday, July 13
• Washington Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 for the 2023 Budget Hearing followed by the Regular Township Meeting at 7:30 P.M.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the township office 13040 State Route 56 E, Kingston. Trustees also meet the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.
• Walnut Twp Zoning Committee will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday July 13, 2022 at Twp House, Winchester Rd to discuss rezoning application.
Thursday, July 14
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 14 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, July 18
• The Monroe Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 for the Budget Meeting, followed by the Regular Meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Scioto Township Service Center.