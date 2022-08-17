Editor’s note:According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of themeeting.
Monday, Aug. 22
Teays Valley Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the district’s planing and use of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-B) fund and other federal funds at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in the High School Community Room. BOE will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
• Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at 200 East High Street in Circleville.
Monday, Aug. 29
Deercreek Twp. Regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at 9980 US RT. 22 in Williamsport.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
• Jackson Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Township House.
• Monroe Township meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Monroe Township House in Five Points.
• Washington Township Zoning Commission meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to the Herald’s Community Calendar. The meeting will take place at the Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd., Circleville.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
The Pickaway County District Advisory Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 23363 US 23, Circleville.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.