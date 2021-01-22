CIRCLEVILLE — On Jan. 20, 2021, at approximately at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Circleville Police Department conducted a follow-up from a burglary investigation in the 300 block of Town Street.
While at the residence, officers located an occupied 2021 Wildwood FSX camper that was discovered to be stolen from a storage lot in Pickaway County. The stolen camper was recovered, resulting in the arrest of Ernest Haddox, 31, of Circleville. Haddox was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and obstructing official business.
Later in the day, the Circleville Police Department, the Circleville Probation Department and K-9 Serg conducted a city-wide narcotics interdiction and saturation patrol. During this interdiction, officers had 27 citizen interactions leading to the seizure of 18.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.3 grams of suspected fentanyl, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, nearly $1,000 and the arrest of six additional individuals. Arrested individuals and their criminal charges are listed below.
• Christopher Duffy, 37, of Circleville: arrested and charged with obstructing official business and failing to disclose information.
• Joshua Williams, 25, of Circleville, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Barrett, 30, of Circleville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
• Kylea Williams, 20, of Circleville, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and probation violation.
• Sharon O’Bryan, 52, of Circleville, arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
• Arminda Honeycutt, 24, of Chillicothe, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and tampering with evidence.
The Circleville Police department would like to thank the Circleville Probation Department for their assistance.
The Circleville Police Department would also like to thank the citizens who have provided tips through the Drugs Tip Line (740-477-DRUG), which aided in investigations.
All citizens with information about the use or sales of narcotics are encouraged to provide an anonymous tip by calling the drug tip line.