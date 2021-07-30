COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a stop in Pickaway County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized seven pounds of methamphetamine and 290 grams of marijuana worth approximately $70,000.
On July 25, at 7:44 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Tennessee registration for a following too close violation on U.S. 23. While interacting with the suspect, troopers detected an odor of burnt and raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.
The suspect, Cornell D. Thompkins, 29, Detroit, was incarcerated in the Pickaway County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.