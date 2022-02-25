COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against two California men after a stop in Madison County.
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 4.4 pounds of heroin worth approximately $80,000.
On Feb. 10, at 12:11 a.m., troopers stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima with California registration for a speed violation on Interstate 70. Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the vehicle.
A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 4.4 pounds of heroin in the center console.
The driver, Jose Romero, 56, Bell, Calif., and passenger, Brandon Bautista, 20, Los Angeles, were incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony.
If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.