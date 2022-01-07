CIRCLEVILLE — On Jan. 5, at nearly 9 a.m., the Circleville Safety Forces Communications Center received a call stating two theft suspects from Rural King were hiding in the Circleville Sheetz store.
Unknown to officers at the time, two male individuals had stolen a shopping cart full of power tools from Rural King, attempted to flee in a vehicle, struck a good samaritans vehicle who was trying to stop them and fled across U.S. 23 on foot to Sheetz.
Initial arriving officers located the first suspect identified as 28-year-old Daymien L. Campbell hiding in the bathroom at Sheetz. He was positively identified by witnesses on scene and security video from Rural King and taken into custody without incident.
The second suspect description was broadcasted to Circleville Police Officers as well as deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, officers witnessed the second suspect walking out of Walmart. The suspect fled on foot and was located a short time later in the back of the store by CPD Officers and PCSO Deputies.
He was positively identified by the security video images as second suspect, 34-year-old Ricky Jones.
Both individuals were transported to the Pickaway County Jail on criminal charges of felony theft without incident. The recovered tools were returned to Rural King and the vehicle was impounded.
Circleville Police Department would like to thank the local observant citizens and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter.