COLUMBUS — Two of the 19 defendants convicted in a Columbus gang-related racketeering conspiracy were sentenced in federal court this week.
Brandon Martin, 29, was sentenced yesterday to 24 years in prison. Martin shot and killed William Moore, a rival Poindexter Thug Life Bloods gang member, in March 2013.
Terrell Scott Hansard, 24, was sentenced today to 18 years in prison. Hansard drove the vehicle when gang members shot and killed 7-year-old Deoante Fisher in March 2016.
The racketeering conspiracy first charged in 2018 includes five murders, at least 26 attempted murders and other violent and drug-trafficking crimes.
The local T&A Crips gang derived its name from Trevitt and Atcheson streets in the King-Lincoln District of Columbus, where its members predominantly resided.
T&A controlled the neighborhood through intimidation, fear and violence. Gang members were expected to retaliate with acts of violence when their members and associates were disrespected, threatened, intimidated or subjected to acts of violence.
Specifically, co-conspirators in this case have been convicted of five murders: the murder of Franky Tention on July 1, 2012, in the area of 431 Ellison Street; the murder of William Moore on March 15, 2013; the murder of Marvin Ector on Dec. 23, 2013, on East 5th Avenue; the murder of Quincy Story on Jan. 24, 2015; and the murder of seven-year-old Deonte Fisher on March 4, 2016.
Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Roland H. Herndon Jr., Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); J. William Rivers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant; and United States Marshal Pete Tobin announced the sentences imposed by U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson.
Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin W. Kelley and Noah R. Litton are representing the United States in this case.