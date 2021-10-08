COLUMBUS — On Sept. 26, Trooper Jacob D. Landis was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol Superintendent.
Sergeant Landis will transfer from his current assignment at the Circleville Post to serve as an assistant post commander at the Granville Post.
Sergeant Landis began his patrol career in September 2012 as a member of the 153rd Academy Class. He earned his commission in February of the following year and has been assigned to the Circleville Post throughout his career.
In 2016, he was selected as Post and District Trooper of the Year. In 2018, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. He also earned the Criminal Patrol Award four times.
On Aug. 29, Sergeant Melanie L. Provenzano was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol Superintendent. Lieutenant Provenzano will transfer from her current assignment at the Lancaster Post to serve as post commander at the Chillicothe Post.
Lieutenant Provenzano began her Patrol career in March 2006 as a member of the 146th Academy Class. She earned her commission in October of that year and was assigned to Athens Post.
She earned the Criminal Patrol Award twice. As a trooper, she also served at the Circleville Post. In 2017, she was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Mt. Gilead Post to serve as an assistant post commander.
Lieutenant Provenzano earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in law enforcement in 2004 and a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice in 2005 from Ohio University.
