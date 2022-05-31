Dalton Manson

Graduates Name: Dalton Manson

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: Planted trees for outdoor science and completed 12 long years of school!

Future Plans: Entering the work force and learn to navigate life. While leaving a positive impact on people I encounter.

Extracurriculars: Baseball, part-time job.

Favorite Quote: It will never be perfect, but make it work.

Favorite Memory: Having everyone hyped for the 16th Game.

Advice To Future Generations: Anything is possible.

Parents Names: Shannon & Melissa Manson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments