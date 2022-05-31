Dalton Manson May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Dalton MansonSchool: Circleville High SchoolAccomplishments: Planted trees for outdoor science and completed 12 long years of school!Future Plans: Entering the work force and learn to navigate life. While leaving a positive impact on people I encounter.Extracurriculars: Baseball, part-time job.Favorite Quote: It will never be perfect, but make it work.Favorite Memory: Having everyone hyped for the 16th Game.Advice To Future Generations: Anything is possible.Parents Names: Shannon & Melissa Manson You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Future Work Force Work Trees Plan Years Circleville High School Generation Load comments