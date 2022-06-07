Devin Marshall Willoughby Jun 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Devin Marshall WilloughbySchool: Circleville High School / Pickaway-Ross CTCAccomplishments: President's Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence; Certificate of Training for Precision Welding TechnologiesFuture Plans: Continue work at Industrial Reliability & Repair (IRR) in Chillicothe, OhioExtracurriculars: Band, 4-HFavorite Memory: Mr. Hughes as a mentor in 9th/10th grade woods shop.Advice To Future Generations: Do what makes you happy.Parents Names: Tim and Katie Willoughby You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hughes Shop Work School Commerce Tim Name Repair Plan Katie Willoughby Load comments