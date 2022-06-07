Devin Marshall Willoughby

Graduates Name: Devin Marshall Willoughby

School: Circleville High School / Pickaway-Ross CTC

Accomplishments: President's Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence; Certificate of Training for Precision Welding Technologies

Future Plans: Continue work at Industrial Reliability & Repair (IRR) in Chillicothe, Ohio

Extracurriculars: Band, 4-H

Favorite Memory: Mr. Hughes as a mentor in 9th/10th grade woods shop.

Advice To Future Generations: Do what makes you happy.

Parents Names: Tim and Katie Willoughby

