Ian Klinebriel May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Ian KlinebrielSchool: Circleville High SchoolAccomplishments: On the Honor Roll for all 4 years of high schoolFuture Plans: To attend Kent State University pursue a bachelors degree in Information TechnologyParents Names: Anne and Mark Klinebriel Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Bachelor School Name Ian Klinebriel Information Technology Anne Kent State University Recommended for you Load comments