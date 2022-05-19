Ian Klinebriel

Graduates Name: Ian Klinebriel

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: On the Honor Roll for all 4 years of high school

Future Plans: To attend Kent State University pursue a bachelors degree in Information Technology

Parents Names: Anne and Mark Klinebriel

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments