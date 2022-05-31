Isaac Brian Woodgeard May 31, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Isaac Brian WoodgeardSchool: Circleville High SchoolAccomplishments: Honor Roll Student.Future Plans: Attend ViaQuest in Grove City. Volunteer in the community. Continue to be an active member of Special OlympicsExtracurriculars: Special Olympics Basketball, Track and Softball.Favorite Memory: School days with friends and my teacher!Parents Names: Brian and Melissa Woodgeard You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Special Olympics School Athletics Education Brian Basketball Isaac Brian Woodgeard Name Melissa Woodgeard Softball Load comments