Graduates Name: Isaac Brian Woodgeard

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: Honor Roll Student.

Future Plans: Attend ViaQuest in Grove City. Volunteer in the community. Continue to be an active member of Special Olympics

Extracurriculars: Special Olympics Basketball, Track and Softball.

Favorite Memory: School days with friends and my teacher!

Parents Names: Brian and Melissa Woodgeard

