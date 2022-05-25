Issiah Martinez May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Issiah MartinezSchool: Circleville High SchoolFuture Plans: Law EnforcementParents Names: Jennifer Simon and Maguel MartinezNote of Congratulationa: I'm so proud of you Issiah. Congratulations on your new adventures to come. - Grandma Tonja You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tonja Name Jennifer Simon School Future Circleville High School Parents Congratulation Load comments