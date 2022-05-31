Jack Holcomb

Graduates Name: Jack Holcomb

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: NHS, Honors Diploma, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, OHSAA Scholar Athlete, Player of the Year MSL Golf, Sectional Championship Golf

Future Plans: Majoring in engineering and playing golf at Ottawa University Arizona

Extracurriculars: Varsity letterman golf, baseball, soccer; Key Club, Drug Free Club, Robotics

Parents Names: Ryan Holcomb, Kelly and Michael Chapman

