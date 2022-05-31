Jazlynn Amann

Graduates Name: Jazlynn Amann

School: Circleville High

Future Plans: Columbus State

Favorite Quote: You can be anything you want to be

Favorite Memory: Having lunch with all my friends

Parents Names: Tara and Troy Amann

