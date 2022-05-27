Konner Cooper May 27, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Konner CooperSchool: Circleville High SchoolAccomplishments: Section leader in bandFuture Plans: UndecidedExtracurriculars: Member of marching band, jazz band and concert band, and production team member at Heritage Nazarene.Favorite Quote: “If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything”Advice To Future Generations: Respect your peers and treat others how you want to be treated.Parents Names: John and Krista Cooper You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments