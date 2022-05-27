Konner Cooper

Graduates Name: Konner Cooper

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: Section leader in band

Future Plans: Undecided

Extracurriculars: Member of marching band, jazz band and concert band, and production team member at Heritage Nazarene.

Favorite Quote: “If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything”

Advice To Future Generations: Respect your peers and treat others how you want to be treated.

Parents Names: John and Krista Cooper

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments