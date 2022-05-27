Michael Vance Clark May 27, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Michael Vance ClarkSchool: Circleville High SchoolFuture Plans: Attending Wilmington College undecided and playing football.Extracurriculars: Football, track, Club FutureParents Names: Tami Clark and the late Eric Clark You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments