Morgan Griffith May 27, 2022

Graduates

Name: Morgan Griffith
School: Circleville High School
Accomplishments: Varsity golf, 4-year letterman; varsity swim, 1-year letterman; All-Academic honors, varsity golf; All-Academic Honors, swimming; MSL Golf 2nd Team, 2 years; vice president and president for Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club
Future Plans: To attend The University of Findlay and double major in Large Animal Pre-veterinary and Equine Western Studies
Extracurriculars: Varsity golf, Varsity Swim, 4-H, SOS Club, Key Club, and Girl Scouts
Favorite Quote: "Mom, I am a rich man" - Cher
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with the swim team during practices and on the bus to competitions
Advice To Future Generations: Don't waste your freshman year, it's the basis for your high school career.
Parents Names: Missy and Ed Griffith