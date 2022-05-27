Morgan Griffith

Graduates Name: Morgan Griffith

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: Varsity golf, 4-year letterman; varsity swim, 1-year letterman; All-Academic honors, varsity golf; All-Academic Honors, swimming; MSL Golf 2nd Team, 2 years; vice president and president for Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club

Future Plans: To attend The University of Findlay and double major in Large Animal Pre-veterinary and Equine Western Studies

Extracurriculars: Varsity golf, Varsity Swim, 4-H, SOS Club, Key Club, and Girl Scouts

Favorite Quote: “Mom, I am a rich man” - Cher

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with the swim team during practices and on the bus to competitions

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t waste your freshman year, it’s the basis for your high school career.

Parents Names: Missy and Ed Griffith

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments