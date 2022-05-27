Raeana Lynn Johnson May 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Raeana Lynn JohnsonSchool: Circleville High SchoolFuture Plans: Raeana will be attending Shawnee State in the fall to major in Nursing.Parents Names: Michelle Cockerham You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Raeana Lynn Johnson School Michelle Cockerham Circleville High School Name Plan Parents Future Load comments