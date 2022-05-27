Trevor Coleman

Graduates Name: Trevor Coleman

School: Circleville City School

Accomplishments: Varsity basketball, 3 years; varsity golf, 1 year.

Future Plans: Trevor will be moving to Florida to pursuer a career in commercial fishing and chartering.

Favorite Quote: “Smoke tires, not drugs”

Favorite Memory: My years of playing basketball with friends and attending the Capital weekend camp.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t blink, the four years of high school are over in an instant. Enjoy every moment.

Parents Names: Jeff and Brandy Coleman

