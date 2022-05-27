Trevor Coleman May 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Trevor ColemanSchool: Circleville City SchoolAccomplishments: Varsity basketball, 3 years; varsity golf, 1 year.Future Plans: Trevor will be moving to Florida to pursuer a career in commercial fishing and chartering.Favorite Quote: “Smoke tires, not drugs”Favorite Memory: My years of playing basketball with friends and attending the Capital weekend camp.Advice To Future Generations: Don’t blink, the four years of high school are over in an instant. Enjoy every moment.Parents Names: Jeff and Brandy Coleman You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trevor Coleman Jeff School Future Camp Weekend Name High School Load comments